SEPTEMBER

• Through September: Pride at the Library

From UNT’s LGBT Archive, the library will exhibit collections from UNT’s LGBT Archive, documenting the history and culture of the LGBT community in Dallas at the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library, Dallas History & Archives (7th floor), 1515 Young St.

• Sept. 6: Brewing Up Business

GLBT Chamber of Commerce members give 30-second pitches from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Zephyr, 4001 Cedar Springs Road. $10 in advance, $20 at the door. Free to chamber members.

• Sept. 8: The Rainbow Party — Art and Diversity

Fall opening reception featuring works by Peter Toth benefits Resource Center with silent auction featuring artist Kathy Metcalf from 4-8 p.m. at Frisco Fine Art, 7227 Main St., Frisco.

• Sept. 8: North Texas Heart Walk

The American Heart Association celebrates the 25th anniversary of Heart Walk with three Heart Walks in North Texas: At the

base of Reunion Tower in Dallas, at the C.H. Collins Athletic Complex in Denton and at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth. Each event includes a a 5K and a 1-mile fun run to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise money for the American Heart Association. For information visit heart.org/dallas or heart.org/tarrantcounty.

• Sept. 9: Q Cinema presents Art of Drag — Entertainment Brunch

Q Cinema presents The Art of Drag — Entertainment Brunch, hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 2 contestant Mystique Summers at 12:30 p.m. at The Urban Cowboy Saloon, 2620 E. Lancaster. Includes performances by Kim Kay Starr, Bronx Diorr Davenport, Marissah D’Amour Starr, Fauxbia Queen, Devin Banx, Ronnie Skyy Mikyles, Letha Lynn Jacktion, Brody Brooks and Patrick Mikyles. Benefits Q Cinema’s 20th anniversary celebration coming up Oct. 4-7. Individual tickets start at $20, available at QCinema.org.

• Sept. 9: Rainbow Roundup Swim Party

Rainbow Roundup celebrates its sixth birthday with a swim party from 1:30-5 p.m. at KayCee Club, 10110 Shoreview Road.

• Sept. 9: Arttitude fundraiser

A fundraiser for Arttitude’s Last Night in Black History with items including vacation packages, autographed merchandise, Hollywood and sports memorabilia from 6-9 p.m. at Sue Ellen’s, 3014 Throckmorton St.

• Sept. 9: Erev Rosh Hashanah

Congregation Beth El Binah service begins at 7:30 p.m. at 11211 Preston Road.

• Sept. 10: Rosh Hashanah

Congregation Beth El Binah service begins at 10 a.m. follow by a catered luncheon at 11211 Preston Road.

• Sept. 11: Grief support group

LGBT grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex partner from 7-8:30 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• Sept. 13: AIDS Walk South Dallas kickoff

Launch party to register to walk, be a vendor or sponsor from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Street’s Fine Chicken, 3857 Cedar Springs Road. $25 minimum suggested donation.

• Sept. 13: Dallas Theater Center Kick-Off Party

Gay and Lesbian Fund for Dallas and the Dallas Theater Center hold a special season kick-off event, from 6-8 p.m. at the Wyly Theater, 2400 Flora St., to showcase their partnership and DTC’s upcoming season, focusing on the special bundling campaign between GLFD and DTC patrons. The director of the upcoming production of Steel Magnolias will speak.

• Sept. 13: Let’s Do Lunch

Coalition for Aging LGBT–Northeast Tarrant County has lunch from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Don Pablo’s Restaurant, 5121 Rufe Snow Dr., Fort Worth. That Rufe Snow at I-820.

• Sept. 13-Oct. 18: The Journey: A Coming Out Workshop

Did you come out recently or have you been out for awhile. No matter where you are on your coming out journey, you will benefit from this six-week interactive workshop open to all LGBT persons, family and friends faciliated by Rev. Robin Booth, Rev. Jane Graner and CoH member Will Fields on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at Interfaith Peace Chapel, Conference Rooms A/B, 5910 Cedar Springs Road. Register at CathedralOfHope.ChurchCenter.com/groups/coh-care-ministry-groups/the-journey-workshop. For more info email [email protected]

• Sept. 14: Drag Bingo

SMU Pride Alumni and Spectrum present drag bingo from 8-11 p.m. at Hughes-Trigg Student Center Ballroom, SMU Main Campus. Drag optional.

• Sept. 14: DFW Pride Happy Hour

From 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Terilli’s, 2815 Greenville Ave.

• Weekly: Lambda Weekly at 1 p.m. on Sunday on 89.3 KNON-FM with David Taffet, Lerone Landis and the late Patti Fink. This week’s guests are Leslie Jordan and organizers of Teen Pride; LGBT square dancing group Pegasus Squares meets every Sunday from 2:30–4:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 4105 Junius St. For more info, email [email protected]; Dallas Frontrunners meet for a walk or run on the Katy Trail at Oak Lawn Park, Turtle Creek and Hall Street, every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and every Saturday at 9 a.m.; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters practices and develops speaking and leadership skills from 6:30–8 p.m. on Tuesdays at First Unitarian Church, third floor of the Hallman Building, 4012 St. Andrews; Gray Pride support group from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. followed by mixer every Monday at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road; Lambda AA meets at 7 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. and has a men’s meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturdays and meets at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday at 1575 W. Mockingbird Lane #625. Call 214-267-0222 for details; LGBT Sex Addicts Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. every Friday at 1919 Independence St., Room 19, Plano. 972-316-9188 for details; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters gay-identified Toastmasters group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. every Monday at the First Unitarian Church, 4015 Normandy Road (does not meet on Mondays that are holidays); United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext. 3 or [email protected]; DVtv in Spayse, news and entertainment discussion live streaming every Friday, 4–5 p.m., on the Spayse Station YouTube channel.

