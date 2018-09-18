Longtime Sesame Street writer Mark Saltzman has confirmed the rumors: Bert and Ernie are a gay couple.

Saltzman, speaking to reporter Dave Reddish for an exclusive article published Sunday, Sept. 16, by Queerty.com, said, “I always felt that without a huge agenda, when I was writing Bert & Ernie, they were [a gay couple]. I didn’t have any other way to contextualize them. The other thing was, more than one person referred to [Saltzman’s partner of more than 20 years, the late Arnold ‘Arnie’ Glassman] and I as ‘Bert & Ernie.'”

So there you have it.

