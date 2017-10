Texas Instruments and the TI Pride Network are sponsoring a fundraiser Monday, Oct. 9, from 5-8 p.m. at Lakewood Brewery, 2302 Executive Drive in Garland, to help with disaster relief efforts in Puerto Rico, other Caribbean islands and Mexico. Those attending will be able to participate in an on-site care kit assembly and can donate funds toward relief in Puerto Rico and other areas impacted by recent hurricanes and earthquakes.