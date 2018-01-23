Simon Barnes, 52, the actor who played Teletubby Tinky Winky, has died.

In 1999, televangelist Jerry Falwell went on one of his assinine anti-gay tirades, declaring children’s TV character Tinky Winky the Teletubby was a gay role model. Tinky carried a red magic handbag, and the purple Teletubby had a purple triangle on his head. Falwell called purple “the gay Pride color.”

According to The Guardian, Barnes said, “People always ask me if Tinky Winky is gay, but the character is supposed to be a three-year-old so the question is really quite silly.”

Teletubbies ran from 1997 to 2001. Barnes replaced the original actor in the role of Tinky Winky after 70 episodes.

After Falwell’s ridiculous rant, Tinky Winky became more popular than ever, and the show was seen in 120 countries and translated into 45 languages around the world.

The Daily Mail reports Barnes collapsed in the street and died of hypothermia. Barnes, who was straight, is survived by his three children.

— David Taffet