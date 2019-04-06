TITAS, which specializes in important dance from all around the world, announced its 2019-20 season from the stage of Moody Hall tonight, at opening night of its latest show, Pilobolus. The lineup includes returning favorites, Dallas debuts and the annual Command Performance Gala.

Called Dance Unbound, the season begins at the Winspear Opera House with the return of Ronald K. Brown/Evidence on Sept. 20. The American company was last in Dallas in January 2015.

That will be followed with two shows at Moody Performance Hall: BODYTRAFFIC for two days (Oct. 25–26), and Ballet British Columbia (Nov. 8–9). BODYTRAFFIC last appeared in January 2016, and Ballet BC in summer 2017.

Next is one of the most popular of all dance companies: The amazing MOMIX, which will return to the Winspear on Dec. 13.

2020 kicks off with the debut of Mexico’s Delfos Danza Comtemporanea (Jan. 31), also at the Winspear. Performances move back to Moody for two troupes in February: France’s Malandain Ballet Biarritz (Feb. 7–8) and the debut of China’s BEIJINGDANCE/LDTX (Feb. 28–29). Biarritz’s 2015 appearance was marked by sets and costumes not arriving on time, but the company soldiered through with different works.

Back at the Winspear will be another of the great dance troupes: Alvin Ailey American Dance (March 13–14), pictured, almost exactly three years after its last appearance. That will be followed by the debut of South Korea’s ChangMu Dance Comany (April 11).

The last season subscriber production will be another debut” Canada’s RUBBERBAND, for two shows at the Moody (May 1–2). But the special Command Performance Gala will cap the season at the Winspear on June 6.

— Arnold Wayne Jones