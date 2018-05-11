The Audi A5 Sportback puts the convenience in coupe

CASEY WILLIAMS | Auto Reviewer

Every January, the North American International Auto Show in Detroit arrives — a glitzy affair requiring a comfortable car for the long drive, agile quick performance to get you there safely and elegant style to set valets back on their heels. It’s guaranteed to be snowy, so having all-wheel-drive is a big plus. I couldn’t have picked a better traveling companion this year than the 2018 Audi A5 Sportback.

In Audi-speak, “Sportback” equals “four-door coupe.” Some of us may think if a car has four doors and a trunk, it’s a sedan, but that would be overstating things a smidge. Audi makes the A4 sedan, but the A5 Sportback is a true sibling of the A5 coupe and convertible, wearing Audi’s large trademark grille and endowed with a couple of extra doors for convenience, but retaining the low, wide fastback proportions of a proper coupe. It’s a car for the gentleman or lady with just a hint of family responsibilities or close friends. Full LED headlamps and 18-in. 10-spoke alloys embellish tightly drawn forms.

You begin to understand the Sportback’s connection to coupes when you slide inside. It’s low and there’s little passenger space in the rear seat, but at least you have actual rear doors for access. Luggage goes in through a wide hatch with room for luggage… or camera gear.

And it’s a comfortable place for a couple of journalists. Heated seats, heated steering wheel and tri-zone automatic climate control warmed near instantly, taking the edge off 10-degree mornings. Bang & Olufsen audio and LED ambient lighting eased long days. The wide dashboard and doors receive styled walnut inlays. Driving was made easier by a head-up display with navigation, Audi’s Virtual Cockpit that turns the instrument cluster into a wide screen, and safety tech that includes lane keep assist, adaptive cruise, forward crash mitigation, and rear collision mitigation. Though, crash mitigation systems and alerts are a bit too annoying, which only encourages drivers to turn them off and defeat their purpose.

Setting wheels towards Motown, the A5 proved capable of melting miles. The 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine made it easy with 252 horsepower and 273 lb.-ft. of torque — routed to the Quattro all-wheel-drive system through a 7-speed automatic transmission. Pin that against fuel economy ratings of 24/34-MPG city/highway and you have a really nice balance of Autobahn acceleration and economy car economy.

That was enough power to cruise comfortably above posted speed limits, but the A5 is more sophisticated than that. When snow threatened to ruin our drive home, and ice under bridges caused grief, Quattro imbued the confidence to keep the pedal planted. Audi Drive Select tailors the suspension stiffness, steering firmness, and throttle sensitivity for comfort, or sport, or it can be customized for individual drivers. Even over rough winter-ravaged pavement, the suspension rarely felt harsh.

I get the A5. I’m the kind of guy who likes the sleek style of a coupe, but despises the inconvenience of only having two long doors. It’s a pain to get my four-year-old daughter in the back or take friends to lunch. But the A5 Sportback delivers elegance, convenience, plus all of the driving pleasure and safety expected in an Audi. A base price of $42,000, or $55,400 as-tested, seems reasonable.

View Casey’s video of the Audi A5 Sportback on DallasVoice.com; follow him on YouTube @AutoCasey.