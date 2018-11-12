After five years of organization, LGBT community foundation Texas Pride Impact Funds has made its first grants. It grants funds to support organizations and innovative projects that address existing and emerging community needs throughout Texas, to serve the needs and philanthropic aims of donors who wish to positively impact the Texas LGBTQ community and to initiate collaboration between donors and organizations to increase LGBTQ-inclusive programming.

Its first round of grants total $120,000 and went to 15 organizations around the state, including three in Dallas — Legacy Counseling Center, Promise House and Youth First.

Projects funded:

ASHWell Medical Clinic, Austin: $10,000 for a part-time outreach specialist to spread awareness of new HIV/PrEP/PEP/Hep C/STD medical services.

Borderland Rainbow Center, El Paso: $10,000 for training area healthcare providers on an expanded selection of topics to increase the number of LGBTQ+ competent providers and upgrade an associated referral website, The Purple Pages.

Communities In Schools of Central Texas, Austin: $4,000 for an LGBTQIA+ Student Leadership Summit designed to engage 300 students, parents, educators, and volunteers in bringing knowledge, awareness and relationship-building around LGBTQIA+ topics.

Gender Infinity, Houston: $7,500 for the 8th Annual Gender Infinity Conference, an affirming space for families, learners, advocates, and providers to advance relationships, knowledge and resources that empower gender-diverse individuals.

Kind Clinic, Austin: $2,500 for transgender and gender non-binary patients receiving care, empowering patients to take charge of their sexual health needs and providing supportive behavioral health resources.

Legacy Community Health, Beaumont: $10,000 for a March 2019 Greater Beaumont summit during National LGBTQ Health Awareness Week.

Legacy Counseling Center, Dallas: $9,000 for a new TPIF Therapeutic Group project for HIV-positive gay men in crisis, most of whom are newly diagnosed.

Lesbian Health Initiative, Houston: $5,000 for programming providing access and barrier reduction to routine healthcare through patient navigation.

The Montrose Center/Hatch Youth, Houston: $8,000 for rapid rehousing and wraparound youth services to support the goal of self-sufficiency as defined as the ability to pay rent, utilities and cover most expenses such as food and clothes.

Out In West Texas, Midland: $10,000 for a project and symposium to train medical, legal, mental health, and educational providers in West Texas who work with transgender clients

Promise House, Dallas: $9,000 for the LGBTQ Transitional Living Program designed to change the lives of homeless youth by empowering them to become independent adults and gain resilience and self-acceptance.

Resource Center/Youth First, Dallas: $10,000 to decrease high-risk behaviors, decrease social isolation, and improve self-esteem among North Texas middle and high school LGBTQ youth

TransFORWARD, Austin: $5,000 for a pilot project in Galveston and El Paso to advance cultural competency of medical staff and hospital processes for transgender clients.

Valley AIDS Council, Harlingen: $10,000 for a Community Mobilization Coordinator to organize the VAC’s 2019 PRIDE in the Park.

Waterloo Counseling Center, Austin: $10,000 towards capacity building; LGBTQ-affirming mental health counseling.

— David Taffet