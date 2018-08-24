DAVID TAFFET | Senior Staff Writer

Oak Lawn United Methodist Church is holding a Trans Clothing Swap on Saturday, Aug. 25 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The event is part of the church’s clothing ministry and its outreach to the transgender community.

“We’re collecting clothes all week,” said Oak Lawn UMC’s Executive Minister Heather Gottas. She said the church is specifically looking for chest binders for trans men.

People who have recently transitioned may have gender-specific clothes they no longer wear and might need clothing more appropriate to their post-transition lives.

The swap will be held on the church’s second floor in the hospitality center and fellowship hall. It was spearheaded by a summer intern who is transgender.

“We will provide a safe, accepting space for our trans community members to find clothes that help them be their authentic selves,” the church wrote in a press release.

“Participants are invited to (though not required) bring their old clothes as well as to take home some for themselves.”

Gottas said refreshments will be provided. She also said the event, though geared to the trans community, is open to others in the area needing clothes.

There’s no charge to participate or for any of the clothing.

