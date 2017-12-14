A transgender woman was murdered in Houston on Wednesday, Dec. 13. Brandie Seals is the 28th trans person killed in the U.S. this year and the fourth in Texas.

The murder took place in the Sunnyside neighborhood, which is south of I-610 and west of Hobby Airport.

According to a report on Houston’s Fox 26, she was in her car and shot. Witnesses heard at least six shots.

The Fox report repeatedly dead-named and misgendered Seals, although it did identify her as transgender. A Houston police detective identified Seals as “a man in women’s clothing.”

— David Taffet