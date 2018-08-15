Christine Hallquist won the Democratic primary to run as the party’s nominee for governor. Hallquist is the first trans person to head a state party’s ticket.

A year ago, Jess Herbst, who was mayor of the small Collin County city of New Hope, was the highest ranking transgender elected official in the U.S. Since then, Danica Rohm was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates. Now Hallquist, the former CEO of Vermont Electric Cooperative, is on the ballot for governor. She ran as a business leader, not as transgender, according to the Burlington Free Press stressing her business experience.

— David Taffet