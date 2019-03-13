The Trump administration began to implement its transgender military ban on Tuesday, March 12. The ban goes into effect in 30 days, three years after the current policy began. Transgender troops will be discharged if they need hormone treatment and are unwilling to serve with their gender assigned at birth.

All four service chiefs and 41 retired generals and admirals have denounced the claims the administration is using to justify the ban.

“This is the start of an incredibly dark chapter in our nation’s history as the Trump-Pence Administration moves to implement an unconscionable ban on our brave transgender service members and qualified recruits who want to serve,” said American Military Partner Association President Ashley Broadway-Mack.

Trans troops will be dismissed even after being told it was safe for them to come out.

She called policy of dismissal “even more cruel than Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” and said it would undermine military readiness.

“By taking steps to implement its ban on open and authentic military service, the Trump-Pence Administration has definitively affirmed that when it comes to our national security, they hold unsubstantiated and discriminatory claims as more important than effectively and efficiently completing the mission,” said OutServe-SLDN Executive Director Andy Blevins.

— David Taffet