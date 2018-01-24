Happy anniversary to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

The happy couple celebrated their 13th anniversary on Monday, Jan. 20 just before he left for Davos, Switzerland. The first lady was to accompany him, but canceled her trip at the last minute.

According to CNN, the two were married at Mar-a-Lago on Jan. 22, 2005. Among the wedding guests were close friends and happy couples Bill and Hillary Clinton, Katie Couric and Matt Lauer, and Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa, People magazine reported.

But could CNN’s reports of their marriage be fake news? No, must be real. They look so perfect together. Congratulations to the happy couple. Thirteen years. How do you do it? Oh, right, by paying off porn stars you had sex with.

— David Taffet