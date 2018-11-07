OK, so I love the song “Walking in Memphis,” written by — and first released by — singer-songwriter Marc Cohn, in 1991. It is one of those songs that, any time it comes on the radio, I always turn up the volume really loud for and sing along to.

I love the song. But it certainly isn’t the first song I think of when I think “dance remix.” So, needless to say, I was a little skeptical when I got an email telling me that openly-gay country star Ty Herndon had just released a new music video for his dance remix version of “Walking in Memphis.”

So I clicked on the link to watch it. And guess what…. It’s pretty good! Herndon has a good voice and the song actually translates into a dance version surprisingly well. The video itself is simple, but effective.

Yeah. It’s got a good beat and you can dance to it. I’d give it at least a 9. Check it out below: