Fort Worth Police Public Information Officer Tracy Carter said today (Tuesday, Dec. 12), that no arrests have been made yet in the Dec. 8 shooting death of popular drag entertainer Bianca Giselle Davenport Starr, and that FWPD detectives are still investigating the murder.

“We will update as soon as we have more info,” Carter said in an email to Dallas Voice.

Police described the suspect as a black male, age 35, with salt-and-pepper-colored facial hair, and said he fled the house on foot. Police initially said that the suspect was the third person living at the residence, but friends of Bianca and London have since said that while that was an accurate physical description of the shooter, that person was not the third roommate. They said the third roommate is also a drag performer and is not the person described by police.

The shooting happened shortly after 9 a.m. Friday in the home in the 3500 block of Rogers Avenue that the performer shared with two other people. One of those, identified by friends on Facebook as London Starr, was reported to have been critically injured in the shooting and hospitalized at Harris Methodist Hospital.

Officer Carter did not have any update on London Starr’s condition today, but in post on Facebook shortly after noon yesterday (Monday, Dec. 11), a friend, asked for prayers, saying London Starr “is still in bad shape.”

According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, Jason Bradley (Davenport’s legal name), 35, died at 9:58 a.m. Dec. 8, in the living room of the residence on Rogers Avenue. Cause of death was “gunshot wounds to the torso,” and manner of death is listed as homicide.

NOTE: Dallas Voice is using Davenport Starr’s legal name in this report because that is how it is listed on the medical examiner’s site, and because as far as we understand, Davenport-Starr was a drag performer but did not necessarily identify as a transgender woman.