The obituary and funeral service information for Tony Bobrow, reprinted below, has been posted online by West-Hurtt Funeral Home in DeSoto. Thank you to Dan Cutrer for letting us know that.

Anthony “Tony” Bobrow, 78, owner of The Hidden Door Inc., of Dallas, TX was born on June 16, 1939 in The Bronx, N.Y., and passed away at home in Dallas on Feb. 6 after a long battle with cancer.

Tony moved to Teague, Texas at the age of 7 to live with his grandparents, Fenton and Mattie Smith. He delivered the Dallas Morning News while in high school until he graduated in 1957. He moved to Dallas to work for the Dallas Morning news then worked for Red Ball Motor Co. until he joined the U.S. Navy in 1964, serving on the USS Shangri-La until 1968 when he returned to his job at Red Ball Motor Co. He worked at Red Ball Motor Co. until 1987.

Tony assumed ownership of The Hidden Door Bar in Dallas, now in its 39th year. He is a longtime member of Dallas Tavern Guild and supported many charitable organizations in the LGBT community, often opening his business for fundraisers.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents Eli and Eva Bobrow, and sister, Gloria Bobrow Lopez.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, at First United Methodist Church, 420 Walnut St. in Teague, with the Rev. Steven Diaz, officiating. Friends will gather at the church at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in Teague.

A memorial service will be held in Dallas on a later date for all friends to attend. The details will be announced when the memorial is set. A list of charitable organizations for memorials to be made in Tony’s name will be posted soon.

For information on flowers for the funeral in Teague please contact Freeman Flowers at 903-389-5887.

— Tammye Nash