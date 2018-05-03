Democratic gubernatorial candidates Lupe Valdez and Andrew White have agreed to debate on Friday, May 11 at University of Texas at Austin.

The candidates have accepted an invitation to a grassroots debate organized by Texas Stonewall Democrats and a coalition of groups including State Tejano Democrats, Texas Coalition of Black Democrats, Texas Young Democrats, Texas College Democrats, Travis County Democratic County and others.

More information will be released by the organizers in the coming days.

Valdez released the following statement with regards to the debate:

“Elections should be about the concerns that keep working Texans up at night, not 30 second sound bites. I have always believed candidates should talk about our values, our experience, and our vision. That’s why I’ve been traveling across Texas, meeting folks, and listening to voters and grassroots activists.

“I’m proud to announce that our campaign has accepted an invitation to debate from a broad coalition of Democratic grassroots organizations on May 11 in Austin. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, the grassroots will decide this race, not big donors.

“I look forward to telling my story, and showing how decades of experience delivering progressive solutions and keeping people safe have prepared me to be Texas Governor. I have long known what my values are. I’m a Texas Democrat. I look forward to seeing which opponent shows up the ‘very conservative Democrat or moderate Republican.’ Most importantly, I look forward to discussing the concerns I have heard on the campaign trail from so many Texas families.”

— David Taffet