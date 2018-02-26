The Lupe Valdez for governor campaign has gotten off to a slow start, but a few days into early voting has released a video about the candidate.

Valdez, the former Dallas sheriff, entered the race on the last day to register as a candidate and is one of nine candidates. Three candidates — Valdez, Andrew White and Jeffrey Payne — have demonstrated the ability to put together a campaign and raise money. It’s presumed two of those three will face each other in a runoff if one candidate doesn’t get at least 5o percent of the vote in the primary.

Early voting continues through Friday, March 2 and Tuesday, March 6 is primary day. During early voting, vote in any early voting location in your county. On primary day, only vote in your precinct.

Here’s the Valdez campaign video:

— David Taffet