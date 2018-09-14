Democratic gubernatorial candidate Lupe Valdez stopped by a Dallas Pride reception at the Anatole Hotel last night (Thursday, Sept. 13) before heading over to Sue Ellen’s for a fundraising reception.

At the Pride reception, Michael Doughman handed out awards to a number of people and to companies who have contributed to make this year’s Pride celebration possible.

Because this is Doughman’s last Pride before his retirement, the board honored him by naming a new scholarship after him. Proceeds from Pride will help fund the scholarship, but tax-deductible contributions can be made as well.

Valdez told a campaign trail story to the crowd about a young girl she met at a stop. The girl was shy and couldn’t even look Valdez in the eye. Her mother explained that she came out and was badly bullied in school. The girl had heard about the Dallas sheriff and wanted to meet her. So Valdez spent some time telling the girl to be proud of who she is and always do her best.

That girl, Valdez said, is why she’s running for governor.

Doughman handed out a number of awards that began with plaques to this year’s grand marshals — the Rev. Neil Cazares-Thomas and Wayne Davis — and honorary grand marshals — Adam Bouska and Jeff Parshley.

— David Taffet

Other awards: