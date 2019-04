Last month was Pi(e) Day — 3.14, when pizzerias and dessert palaces offered specials — and next week will be 4.20, which should speak for itself. So Velvet Taco is getting into the spirit of the day by offering (from April 15–21) its own themed special: The Tokin Tikka. What makes it 4.20 friendly? Well in addition to rotisserie chicken, tikka sauce, raita crema, arugula and microgreens in a corn tortilla, it’s topped with hemp seeds. Like, rad, man.

— Arnold Wayne Jones