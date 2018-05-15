The Dallas Vet Center and Resource Center will host vendors and community stakeholders who will provide information to the LGBTQ veteran community, family members and guests. Representatives from the Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Benefits Administration, Veterans Health Administration, Vet Center, Texas Veterans Commission, Resource Center and other community agencies and organizations will be available to answer questions, provide resources, and discuss available benefits/services.

LGBT Health Awareness Day is May 19 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road. Free and open to all vets, family of vets and friends getting information for vets.

More about the event and the Dallas Vet Center in Friday’s Dallas Voice.