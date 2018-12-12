So. Netflix has released a 3:48-minute video featuring six of your favorite “girls” from various RuPaul’s Drag Race seasons lip-synching to the new remixed version of Dolly Parton’s classic hit, “Jolene,” featured in the new Netflix original movie Dumplin’. The promo video features Ginger Minj, Alaska, Manila Luzon, BeBe Zahara Benet, Ben DeLaCreme and Katya, all gussied up in their best Dolly drag and doing their best Dolly (sort of) impersonations.

The movie, starring Jennifer Aniston and Danielle Macdonald, along with the music and presence of Dolly Parton (although Dolly doesn’t actually appear), is getting mixed reviews. But the video? Well, that’s fabulous!

Watch it below: