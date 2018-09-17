Vince Pascacio Martinez, 56, a Sinatra-style crooner who is best known in the community for performing at Legacy Counseling Center fundraisers, passed away on Thursday from complications from diabetes.

He described himself as “the singing hairdresser.”

Close friend Steve Weir said, “He would share all of his friends with all of his friends.”

“He was instrumental in our growth,” said Legacy Counseling Executive director Melissa Grove. “He brought in people I didn’t have access to.”

She said a number of Legacy’s board chairs were people Vince introduced to Grove. He performed at numerous Legacy fundraisers including a sell-out at the Majestic Theater with Leslie Jordan.

He is survived by his mother, Bobbye; brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert Jr. and Kim, Jeffery and Amber and Myron and Silvia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The service and burial will be held at Mount Olivet funeral home and cemetery in Fort Worth. Viewing and visitation will be today, Monday, Sept. 17 from 6-8 p.m. The service and burial take place on Tuesday, Sept. 18 at 3:30 p.m. at Mount Olivet, 2301 N. Sylvania Ave., Fort Worth.

— David Taffet