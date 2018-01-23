Visit Dallas (formerly known as the Dallas Convention and Visitors Bureau) is promoting tourism to Big D with a new video series, called The DTX Series, with 11 different segments, each highlighting a different “neighborhood,” including Oak Lawn.

Introducing the video series on its website, Visit Dallas says: “We sent our hosts on a mission to find the best restaurants, bars, stories, venues and people in every neighborhood in Dallas. Now, we’re ready to share the Dallas Texas Experience with you. We hope this series will inspire YOU to set out on your very own Dallas neighborhood adventure.”

Here’s the Oak Lawn video, which includes scenes from the annual Pride parade, a bit on the legendary Lucky’s Cafe and Kathy Jack talking about S4 and the Rose Room. Check it out:

(Oh, and watch the other segments at the Visit Dallas website.)