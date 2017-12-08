OK, so I have been a Sylvester fan for years … and years … and years. And “(You Make Me Feel) Mighty Real” is one of my favorites dance songs. And now, a drag queen named Vizin has released her version of “Mighty Real.” And yeah, it lives up to its name.

According to an email I received last night, Vizin is an LA-based Native American drag artist debuted this week on the Billboard Dance Club Songs Chart ahead of Taylor Swift. Just got an updated email noting that Vizin and “Mighty Real” have quickly climbed nine spots on the chart to #39, making her a Billboard Top 40 artist.

Her new release is “a re-imagined version of the original dance anthem by Sylvester …produced by Chris Rosa (RuPaul), remixed by world-renowned DJ Hector Fonseca (more than 20 #1 Billboard remixes including Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Rihanna, Sia),” according to the press release. The video, which you can watch below, is directed by JoseOmar (Justin Bieber) and Leo Madrid, and features Manila Luzon, Mariah Balenciaga, Cassandra Cass, Eric Leonardos and more.

Here’s hoping we get even more Vizin soon.

— Tammye Nash