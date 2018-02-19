If you’re not already a season subscriber to the Dallas Summer Musicals, you have to wait until Friday to buy seats for The Lion King, the monster success (and darned amazing) musical coming to Fair Park from June 13–July 7. Unless, of course, you got the hook up.

Walk with me.

Starting this Wednesday, Dallas Voice readers get exclusive access to buy tickets pre-sale, before they open up to the general public on Feb. 23. Just click on the link here and enter the code 4ZAZU (“for Zazu,” an inside joke for Lion King fans) between Wednesday, Feb. 21 and 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22, to get the best seats to see the parade of giraffes, swooping birds (hey, it’s not all about black panthers!) and the Serengeti come to life. (Get on the aisle!) Check out the video below for a taste.

Happy hunting. Hakuna matata!