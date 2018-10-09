Today — Tuesday, Oct. 9 — is the last day that you can register to vote in time to vote in the Nov. 6 midterm elections. So if you are not registered, or if you are unsure whether you are, here are some links to help you make sure you are able to cast your ballot and make your voice heard next month.

If you are not registered, visit the Texas Secretary of State’s website here for information on where and how to get registered, including an online registration form here.

Remember, if you mail in your registration, it has to be postmarked no later than today for you to be eligible to vote next month. READ THE DIRECTIONS CAREFULLY. Don’t give anybody any excuse to reject your registration.

If you aren’t sure, then check here.

You can also check the Secretary of State website to make sure you know what you need to be able to vote — what kind of ID will be accepted. Check that out here. And go here for links to find out where your polling place is.

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 22. Check here for information on where and when you can vote early.

Register to vote and then vote like your life depends on it. Because it very well might.