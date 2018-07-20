Chick-fil-A is opening on Cedar Springs Road at Mockingbird across from Love Field on July 25.

The restaurant is celebrating its grand opening by giving a free meal once a week for a year to 100 people who show up between 5:30 and 6 a.m. on July 24.

The restaurant chain is known for it’s anti-LGBT donations and statements made by its owner. Among the organizations the company has made donation to are Family Research Council, a leader in opposing same-sex marriage and Exodus International, a defunct “ex-gay” organization.

Chick-fil-A Chief Operating Officer Dan Cathy said, “I think we are inviting God’s judgment on our nation when we shake our fist at Him and say, “We know better than you as to what constitutes a marriage”. I pray God’s mercy on our generation that has such a prideful, arrogant attitude to think that we have the audacity to define what marriage is about.”

When protests began, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee started Chick-fil-A Appreciation Day, however, Cathy said the company would stop donating to anti-LGBT organizations.

— David Taffet