On the heels of Bohemian Rhapsody — which won more Oscars this year than any other film — comes another biopic of about a queer British musician who helped define the 1970s (and, really, far beyond). The Elton John biopic Rocketman opens May 31, and I’ve been really excited about it for a while. Here is a 90 second featurette about the making of it. Looks amazing.

— Arnold Wayne Jones