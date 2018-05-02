All you drag fans and geeks out there listen up: HavenCon — the first LGBTQ+ally geek con of Texas — has already passed for this year (HavenCon 4 was held March 29-April 1 in Austin, and planning is getting underway for HavenCon 5 next spring).

But you can get a glimpse of what it must have been like tonight when the HavenCon 4 Grand Illusionist Pageant is broadcast at 7 p.m. CST on Twitch.

As the press release said: “What’s better than drag? How about Cosplay Drag? What’s better than that? Watching it in your PJs!”

The HavenCon 4 Grand Illusionist Pageant is billed as “Texas’ only all-inclusive cosplay drag pageant,” and the live viewing will include contestants and “other fun guests” hanging out in the Twitch Chat Channel during the viewing, plus “other fun stuff you won’t want to miss.”

And the best part is, it’s free!

So head on over to Twitch.Tv/HavenCon by 7 p.m. (get there early if you aren’t already a Twitch member so you can register), and “Be sure to hit that follow button! We’re on our path to Twitch Partner and are already a Twitch Affiliate. This helps us earn revenue year round that we can use to make HavenCon and the It’s Your Haven Foundation even better!”