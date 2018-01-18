We are just a week away from the third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars edition, and VH1 has released a new trailer … and announced the guest judges for this season. Among those weighing in along with regulars Ru, Michelle, Carson and Ross: Vanessa Hudgens, Tituss Burgess, Kristin Chenoweth, Marc Jacobs, Shay Mitchell, Chris Colfer, Vanessa Williams, Adam Lambert, Constance Zimmer, Emma Bunton, Todrick Hall, Garcelle Beauvais, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Nicole Byer and — wait for it! … Nancy Pelosi!

As we previously reported, nine prior contestants have already been ru-vealed, including Texans Shangela and Kennedy Davenport. The show begins airing on Jan. 25. Check out the new trailer below.

— Arnold Wayne Jones