In general, the release of the fourth installment of a sci-fi movie franchise wouldn’t necessarily warrant a sharing of its latest trailer. But when one of the stars is Trevante Rhodes, the Red Oak native who shot to fame playing Black in the Oscar-winning Moonlight, well, we have to say, we’re kinda excited. Rhodes was a delightful, hopeful actor when we spoke prior to Moonlight‘s release, and The Predator will be one of his first major-release big roles since the Oscar, and we’re pulling for him to have a great career. Oh, and he’s easy on the eyes, as you can see. (He’s not strongly featured in the trailer, but oh, well.)

— Arnold Wayne Jones