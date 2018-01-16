Call Me By Your Name tells a period piece about the pains of first love between men; for a more contemporary approach, with more traditional Hollywood style, there’s Love, Simon, a film from 20th Century Fox and Greg Berlanti, being released on March 16. Here’s the latest trailer for it. Looks totes adorbs.
WATCH: The new trailer for the gay romantic comedy ‘Love, Simon’
Call Me By Your Name tells a period piece about the pains of first love between men; for a more contemporary approach, with more traditional Hollywood style, there’s Love, Simon, a film from 20th Century Fox and Greg Berlanti, being released on March 16. Here’s the latest trailer for it. Looks totes adorbs.