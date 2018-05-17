The road to a biopic about Queen — which, let’s face it, is basically a biopic about its frontman, Freddie Mercury — has been a tortured one, with one director replaced, another director (the beset, openly gay Bryan Singer) fired more than half way through, then the originally director coming back on board. It pushed the release date by nearly a year.

But we finally have proof it is actually on the way. Bohemian Rhapsody stars Emmy winner Rami Malek as Mercury, and I have to say, based on the materials, he looks like he will really embody the look of the sexually fluid rock icon, who died of complications from AIDS in 1991. The move won’t hit theaters until Nov. 2, but the studio just dropped the initial teaser trailer (below) as well as the post and some photos. Enjoy!

— Arnold Wayne Jones