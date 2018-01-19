It’s been 10 years since the last studio album from the gay-fronted group Fischerspooner, and if the first video off their new album, due in February, is any indication, it was worth the wait. Leader Casey Spooner sings “Topbrazil,” a crazy-hot video from the album Sir, which was produced entirely by Michael Stipe. Here’s a loot at the video. Enjoy!
WATCH: Sexy new video from gay group Fischerspooner, ‘Topbrazil’
It’s been 10 years since the last studio album from the gay-fronted group Fischerspooner, and if the first video off their new album, due in February, is any indication, it was worth the wait. Leader Casey Spooner sings “Topbrazil,” a crazy-hot video from the album Sir, which was produced entirely by Michael Stipe. Here’s a loot at the video. Enjoy!