We are sure it is no secret to anyone who has visited — or tried to visit — the Dallas Voice website over the last few months that we have been, shall we say, experiencing some technical difficulties. We are happy to say that as of today, those problems are over.

Over the last 18 months, we have had our website totally redesigned and relaunched. We also moved the site to a new host in hopes of correcting some of the issues we were having with slow — and we do mean S-L-O-W — response times and frequent site crashes.

And then we discovered that the problem was that our site had been hacked. Our web techs tell us the hackers were based in Russia. We don’t know if the hacking was simply your run-of-the-mill effort to take advantage of someone’s website for commercial gain, or if perhaps we might have been targeted because we are an LGBT media company.

Regardless of their reasons, the hackers have been wreaking havoc on our site.

But as of today, our techs have launched this new DallasVoice.com. It has been scrubbed clean of bugs and bots and bits of crap with which the hackers had infected our old site. It’s clean and pretty and lightning-fast. And plenty of new safeguards have been put in place to keep the hackers out from now on.

One important thing to note, however, is that the site, as it currently stands, goes back only to the first of May 2018.

You can access a lot of the older material at the UNT Archives of Dallas Voice, and we will continue to recreate ALL the content from the old site and add it to the new as quickly as possible. But please, just be aware of the limited content for now, and bear with us as we get the rest added.

Thank you again for your patience and understanding as we have worked these issues out. And please enjoy our new, faster, cleaner — and safer — DallasVoice.com.

— Leo Cusimano, publisher, and

Tammye Nash, managing editor