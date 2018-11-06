This is it: The last chance to vote in the 2018 midterm elections and make your voice heard. And it’s a beautiful day for it. So get out there and get to those polls! Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

But in case you aren’t sure just where to go to vote — on Election Day Texans have to vote in their specific precinct, unlike early voting where you could vote at any location — here’s some info to help you out.

• Dallas County, go HERE to find your precinct voting location.

• Tarrant County, go HERE to find your precinct voting location.

• Collin County,go HERE to find your precinct voting location.

• Denton County, go HERE to find your precinct voting location.

• Rockwall County, go HERE to find your precinct voting location.

• Kaufman County, go HERE to find your precinct voting location.

• Ellis County, go HERE to find your precinct voting location.

• Johnson County, go HERE to find your precinct voting location.

• Parker County, go HERE to find your precinct voting location.

• Wise County, go HERE to find your precinct voting location.

And if you need a ride to the polls, remember Lyft is offering 50 percent off rides to the polls across the country, and FREE RIDES to underserved communities that face significant obstacles to transportation. And Uber offers $10 off your ride to the polls (but not back home).