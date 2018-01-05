Longtime activist will remain as president, CEO of AIDS Walk South Dallas

From Staff Reports

Officials with Community Unity Respect Education Inc. — better known as C.U.R.E. — this week announced that Roseann Rossetti is resigning as the organization’s president and that longtime community activist Auntjuan Wiley will step into that role.

Rossetti will become president emeritus of the HIV/AIDS agency, which this year marks its 10th anniversary. A statement announcing the change noted that C.U.R.E. board members voted unanimously to appoint Wiley, a longtime friend of cofounders Rossetti and Rosemarie Odom and a staunch supporter of the organization, as president and CEO.

Wiley is the founder and president/CEO of AIDS Walk South Dallas Inc., an organization he founded in 2009 with the mission to empower persons living with and affected by HIV/AIDS. Wiley has worked in the HIV/AIDS arena for 30 years locally, nationally and internationally providing education, prevention, advocacy, training, peer support, linkage to care and outreach.

“I am truly honored to even be thought about to continue such a legacy, but I promise to make [Rossetti and Odom] proud,” Wiley said in a statement to Dallas Voice.

“The AIDS Memorial Quilt is vital to the history of our world, and C.U.R.E. will continue to make it visible in the Dallas/Fort Worth area by educating, bringing awareness and making sure those lost to HIV, and even those of us still living with the virus, are remembered, honored and celebrated,” Wiley continued.

“We are in the process of building an incredible team at C.U.R.E., which will allow me to continue to serve efficiently as CEO of AIDS Walk South Dallas,” he said. “Leading two incredible organizations will be a challenge, but I believe with my passion and determination, both will continue to serve this community with excellence and will make the difference they were born to make.”

Rossetti said he is “confident” that Wiley will lead C.U.R.E. into the future.

“Throughout the years C.U.R.E. has brought a message of prevention and education to the community, which included most importantly hundreds of high school and college students,” Rossetti said. “Change is inevitable, but change can breed new possibilities. I am confident the vision and mission of C.U.R.E. will continue.

“My sincere gratitude to everyone for the support and confidence you’ve given to me and this organization,” she added. “It has been my honor to work with you all. With his incredible passion to make a difference, his creativity and uniqueness, we know that [Wiley] will take C.U.R.E. to next dimension.”

For more information visit CureNTx.org.