Williams Institute released a report on LGB gun ownership and attitudes on gun control as part of a series of studies relating to the community and gun violence.

LGB people are about half as likely to have guns at home and are more likely to support gun control policies such as background checks.

About 18.8 percent of LGB adults have a gun in the home compared to 35.1 percent of heterosexuals. Of the LGB survey respondents, that breaks down to about 17 percent of males and 20 percent of females. Among straight adults, 40 percent of men and 31 percent of women had guns at home.

The report says gun violence is a significant problem for LGBT people, but “the extent to which guns contribute to LGBT morbidity and mortality is currently unknown.”

Non-Hispanic whites are more likely to have guns than Latinx, black, Asian and other groups regardless of sexual orientation.

LGBT people are disproportionately targeted. Williams Institute estimates 4.5 percent of the U.S. population is LGBT, 17.9 percent of hate crimes are committed against the LGBT community.

Gun violence accounts for 68 percent of all homicides.

LGB people are more likely to support gun control legislation. A ban on assault rifles is supported by 74 percent of LGB people and only 62 percent of heterosexuals. More than 93 percent of LGB people support universal background checks compared to 88.7 percent of straight people. And 27percent of LGB support making it easier to obtain a concealed-carry license compare to 41 percent of straights.

— David Taffet