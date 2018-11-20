Washington D.C. has the highest percentage of transgender residents at 2.77 percent while North Dakota has the lowest with .3 percent, according to the Williams Institute.

After D.C., is California with 0.76 percent followed by Georgia and New Mexico with 0.75 percent each.

Texas and Florida are tied for fourth place among states with 0.66 percent.

Oregon is 0.65 percent followed, surprisingly, by Oklahoma (0.64 percent). The liberal meccas of Mississippi and Alabama come in at 0.61 percent compared to New York with 0.51 percent.

— David Taffet