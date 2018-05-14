Dallas Wings finished out their 2018 pre-season schedule at 2-1, with a big win Sunday, May 13, over the Las Vegas Aces at home in Arlington. The Wings open regular season play Friday, May 18, against the Mercury in Phoenix. Their first home game of the season will be Sunday, May 20, when they take on the Atlanta Dream at College Park Center.

Home game tickets area available online at DallasWings.com.

Outstanding defense by Liz Cambage and a 13-5 run led by Glory Johnson helped the Wings go into the second quarter with a 27-17 lead. The Aces fought back in the second before Skylar Diggins-Smith converted an and-one basket to put Dallas up 33-22. After a three-pointer from rookie Azurá Stevens and an and-one by Allisha Gray, Dallas finished the half up 40-25.

In the third quarter, the Wings pulled ahead by 16 before Tamera Young led a comeback charge for the Aces, scoring 11 straight points as part of a 15-0 scoring run to help Las Vegas tie the game at 44.

Saniya Chong ended the Aces’ scoring streak with a jumper and after three, Dallas led 52-46. The Dallas defense dominated in the fourth to clinch the 68-55 victory.

For the game, Liz Cambage scored 11 points to go with six rebounds and three blocked shots, while Glory Johnson added 11 points and five boards. 2017 Rookie of the Year Allisha Gray had 10 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Dream. Tickets are available for purchase at dallaswings.com.