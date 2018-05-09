After winning their first pre-season game of 2018 on Monday — 76-69 over the NY Liberty — the Dallas Wings fell to the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, 79-58. They finish up pre-season play Sunday, May 13, at home in College Park Center against the Las Vegas Aces. Game time is 2 p.m.

Tickets are still available online at DallasWings.com.

Wings guard Kaela Davis and center Ruth Hamblin were high scorers for Dallas on Tuesday, with 12 points each. Australian star Liz Cambage, who signed a multi-year contract with the Wings in February, was right behind them with 11 points. Cambage also racked up nine rebounds and two blocks.

The Wings open regular season play at 9 p.m. Friday, May 18, on the road against the Phoenix Mercury. Their home opener is Sunday, May 20, when they host the Atlanta Dream in a 2 p.m. game at College Park Center.