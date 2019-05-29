The accommodation sharing service MisterB&B, which matches up short-term home/hotel stays for gay travelers, has conducted a survey of the most popular cities worldwide for gay Pride celebrations. So as Dallas makes its first official foray in June Pride festivities, we thought you might want to take a look at where others go as well. WorldPride, of course, will take place in New York this year — the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots — from June 28–30.

1. Toronto, pictured

2. Mexico City

3. New York

4. London

5. Berlin

6. Lisbon

7. Seattle

8. Madrid

9. Paris

10. Chicago

11. Miami

12. Benidorm, Spain

13. Maspalomas (Canary Islands)

14. Los Angeles

15. Puerto Vallarta

16. Rome

17. Athens

18. Phoenix

19. Frankfurt

20. San Francisco

— Arnold Wayne Jones