The accommodation sharing service MisterB&B, which matches up short-term home/hotel stays for gay travelers, has conducted a survey of the most popular cities worldwide for gay Pride celebrations. So as Dallas makes its first official foray in June Pride festivities, we thought you might want to take a look at where others go as well. WorldPride, of course, will take place in New York this year — the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots — from June 28–30.
1. Toronto, pictured
2. Mexico City
3. New York
4. London
5. Berlin
6. Lisbon
7. Seattle
8. Madrid
9. Paris
10. Chicago
11. Miami
12. Benidorm, Spain
13. Maspalomas (Canary Islands)
14. Los Angeles
15. Puerto Vallarta
16. Rome
17. Athens
18. Phoenix
19. Frankfurt
20. San Francisco
— Arnold Wayne Jones