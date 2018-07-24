Yevin Rushing pleaded guilty today (Tuesday, July 24) to murder in the July 7, 2017 death of Lee Covington. He had been charged with capital murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

Covington was executive assistant to the Rev. Neil Cazares-Thomas at Cathedral of Hope.

Rushing was arrested after neighbors saw him leave the residence and lock the door then later return with a U-Haul truck. Police were already at Covington’s Oak Lawn condo when Rushing drove by in the truck.

Covington died of suffocation

Items that belonged to Covington were found in Rushing’s car.

Sentencing will take place on Aug. 14 in the 194th Judicial Court in the Frank Crowley Courts Building.

“Thank you for all your support during this past year,” said Cazares-Thomas in an email statement.

— David Taffet