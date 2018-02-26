We all know Tyra Banks, from her beauty to her hit reality competition show America’s Next Top Model (“Smize”) to being, just, well, Tyra. And she’s on tour with her new memoir, Perfect Is Boring, which brings her to the Winspear Opera House on Wednesday, April 11, the AT&T Performing Arts Center has just announced. Banks will share stories from her book and sign copies. Tickets range from $37–$67 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., so call or visit ATTPAC.org to get yours.