The Youth First Art Exhibit, featuring works by participants in Resource Center’s Youth First program, continues through Friday, Aug. 17, at the center, 5750 Cedar Spring Road.

Youth First’s Creative Works Summer Program has included art workshops, field trips, a writing club, and more. The program is sponsored by the city of Dallas’ Office of Cultural Affairs.

Visitors are encouraged to come see the exhibit and leave your compliments or them on the visitor board.