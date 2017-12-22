After Zach Wahls spoke to the Iowa House Judiciary Committee in 2011 about growing up with two moms, the YouTube video of the event became the most-watched political video of the year.

He co-founded Scouts for Equality and forced the Boy Scouts of America to change its policy on gay scouts and scout leaders by getting corporate sponsors of the Scouts to cut their funding to the organization. Wahls pointed out to corporations that BSA policies contradicted the corporations own giving policies.

Wahls, 26, is the author of My Two Moms: Lessons of Love, Strength, and What Makes a Family.

In 2013, Wahls was in Dallas to address Black Tie Dinner.

This week, Wahls announced he would run for the Iowa state Senate. He’s running for a seat being vacated by a retiring Democrat and will have one challenger in the primary.

The Iowa Gazette quoted him at his announcement, “I’m running for the Iowa Senate for one simple reason. This is an all-hands-on-deck moment that will determine the future of our state for generations to come, and I feel responsible.”