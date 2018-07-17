UPDATE:

Kellen Sullivan, a homeless man identified by others as the person who vandalized Zephyr, was arrested yesterday (July 16) early in the morning for assault causing bodily injury. He is being held in Dallas County jail. A bond hearing has not been held yet.

Dallas police told Zephyr owner Danny Sikora that vandalism charges would be added.

ORIGINAL POST:

Zephyr, the restaurant on the corner of Cedar Springs Road and Throckmorton, was vandalized early Monday morning. Owner Danny Sikora said he found out about it late on Monday afternoon, because the restaurant isn’t open for lunch on Mondays.

Sikora said homeless people along the street gave him the name of a specific homeless man, who has spent many years living in and around Cedar Springs, who they say did the damage.

The suspect pulled bushes planted in front of the restaurant along Cedar Springs up from their roots. He tore down lights that framed the awnings and tore the plastic windows of the sidewalk cafe.

Sikora was still assessing the damage, but the restaurant opened for business as usual last night.

— David Taffet