Carter Brown of Dallas, founder of the group Black Transmen, was among those scheduled to testify today (Tuesday, April 2) in Washington on The Equality Act.

According to Human Rights Campaign, about 70 percent of Americans support the Equality Act, which would protect LGBT people from discrimination in employment, housing and accommodations. Locally, Reps. Eddie Bernice Johnson, Marc Veasey and Colin Allred are co-sponsors of the bill.

Brown started his group as a local organization, but when he started hearing from people around country that there was nothing like it anywhere else, Black Transmen went national, and its annual convention attracts people from around the country. And the group spawned another group — Trans Blackwomen.

In March, HRC released a video featuring Brown on the need for the Equality Act.

— David Taffet