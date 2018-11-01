Comedian and activist Dana Goldberg and actor Matt Bomer, both in town for the 37th annual Black Tie Dinner on Saturday night, will be headlining a rally to kick off a block-walking effort for U.S. Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke earlier in the day.

The block-walking event begins at noon at Alexandre’s, 4026 Cedar Springs Road, at noon and runs through 3 p.m.

“Over the last week, [incumbent Ted] Cruz’s lead has narrowed from six points to three points,” organizers said. “We can do this, but we need every single Beto supporter on the doors this weekend, reminding voters to get to the polls.”

The purpose of Saturday’s event is to “bring together the LGBTQ community in solidarity with Beto and reach as many voters as we can with direct, face-to-face contact the Saturday before Election Day,” they added.

Sign up to participate here. Be sure to register in advance because space is limited, and because they want to have enough food to go around!

— Tammye Nash