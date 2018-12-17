The Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association, a local group of about 30 local film writers (including yours truly) voted the Lady Gaga musical A Star Is Born the best picture of the 2018. Best director honors went to Alfonso Cuaron for his black-and-white family drama Roma.

All of the major awards went to different films. Best actor was awarded to Christian Bale as Dick Cheney in Vice; best actress to Olivia Colman as Queen Anne in The Favourite; best supporting actor to Mahershala Ali as a closeted gay pianist in the Jim Crow South for Green Book; and supporting actress to Regina King for If Beale Street Could Talk.

The Russell Smith Award, named for the late Dallas Morning News critic who was a champion of independent, off-beat films, went to The Rider.

The association also ranks many of the finalists. Here is the complete list.

Picture

A Star Is Born

Roma

The Favourite

Vice BlacKkKlansman

Black Panther

Green Book

If Beale Street Could Talk

Bohemian Rhapsody

Eighth Grade

Can Your Ever Forgive Me?

Director

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

Actor

Christian Bale, Vice

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Ethen Hawke, First Reformed

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Actress

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Glenn Close, The Wife

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Timothy Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther

Supporting Actress

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man and Tilda Swinton, Suspiria (tie)

Foreign Language Film

Roma

Cold War

Shoplifters

Burning

Never Look Away

Animated Feature Film

Isle of Dogs

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Documentary Feature Film

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Free Solo

Three Identical Strangers

RBG

Minding the Gap

A Star Is Born

Screenplay

The Favourite

First Reformed

Cinematography

Roma

The Favourite

Music Score

Isle of Dogs

First Man

— Arnold Wayne Jones