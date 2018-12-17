The Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association, a local group of about 30 local film writers (including yours truly) voted the Lady Gaga musical A Star Is Born the best picture of the 2018. Best director honors went to Alfonso Cuaron for his black-and-white family drama Roma.
All of the major awards went to different films. Best actor was awarded to Christian Bale as Dick Cheney in Vice; best actress to Olivia Colman as Queen Anne in The Favourite; best supporting actor to Mahershala Ali as a closeted gay pianist in the Jim Crow South for Green Book; and supporting actress to Regina King for If Beale Street Could Talk.
The Russell Smith Award, named for the late Dallas Morning News critic who was a champion of independent, off-beat films, went to The Rider.
The association also ranks many of the finalists. Here is the complete list.
Picture
A Star Is Born
Roma
The Favourite
Vice BlacKkKlansman
Black Panther
Green Book
If Beale Street Could Talk
Bohemian Rhapsody
Eighth Grade
Can Your Ever Forgive Me?
Director
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice
Actor
Christian Bale, Vice
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Ethen Hawke, First Reformed
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Actress
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Glenn Close, The Wife
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Timothy Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther
Supporting Actress
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man and Tilda Swinton, Suspiria (tie)
Foreign Language Film
Roma
Cold War
Shoplifters
Burning
Never Look Away
Animated Feature Film
Isle of Dogs
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Documentary Feature Film
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Free Solo
Three Identical Strangers
RBG
Minding the Gap
A Star Is Born
Screenplay
The Favourite
First Reformed
Cinematography
Roma
The Favourite
Music Score
Isle of Dogs
First Man
